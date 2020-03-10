Augsburg turn to Herrlich to quell relegation fears

Augsburg appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as the Bundesliga club's new coach on Tuesday after a run of poor results cost Martin Schmidt his job

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Augsburg appointed former Germany international Heiko Herrlich as the Bundesliga club's new coach on Tuesday after a run of poor results cost Martin Schmidt his job.

Herrlich, 48, has signed a deal with Augsburg until 2022.

He takes over a team just five points clear of the relegation play-off spot after losing seven of their past nine matches.

Ex-Dortmund forward Herrlich previously coached Bayer Leverkusen from 2017-18. His first game in charge of Augsburg will be at home to Wolfsburg on Sunday.