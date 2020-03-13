UrduPoint.com
Augusta National Postpones Masters Golf Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:00 PM

Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus

This year's Masters tournament, the season's first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :This year's Masters tournament, the season's first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday.

"Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters tournament," Ridley said in a statement.

