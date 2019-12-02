Aus beat Pak by an innings 48 runs in Adelaide

Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets for Australia to beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on the fourth day of the day-night Pink Ball Second test match to clean sweep the series at the Adelaide Oval here on Monday

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets for Australia to beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on the fourth day of the day-night Pink Ball Second test match to clean sweep the series at the Adelaide Oval here on Monday.

Aussies won the two match test series 2-0.

Pakistan could score 239-10 in their second innings after they scored 302-10 in their first while Australia had posted anintimidating total of 589-3 runs in their first innings.