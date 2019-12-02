UrduPoint.com
Aus Beat Pak By An Innings 48 Runs In Adelaide

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

Aus beat Pak by an innings 48 runs in Adelaide

Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets for Australia to beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on the fourth day of the day-night Pink Ball Second test match to clean sweep the series at the Adelaide Oval here on Monday

Nathan Lyon took 5 wickets for Australia to beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs on the fourth day of the day-night Pink Ball Second test match to clean sweep the series at the Adelaide Oval here on Monday.

Aussies won the two match test series 2-0.

Pakistan could score 239-10 in their second innings after they scored 302-10 in their first while Australia had posted anintimidating total of 589-3 runs in their first innings.

