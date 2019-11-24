Aus beat Pak by an innings 5 runs

BRISBANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for Australia to beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs under four days in the first test match of the series at the Gabba here on Sunday.

Pakistan required 341 runs to avoid an innings defeat and made Australia bat again but they were bowled out for 335 runs despite a brilliant century by Babar Azam (104) and a gutsy knock of 95 from Muhamamd Rizwan.

