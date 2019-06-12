UrduPoint.com
Aus Reach 250-4 In 39.3 Overs

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:05 PM

Aus reach 250-4 in 39.3 overs

Australia reached 250-4 runs in 39.3 overs in their match against Pakistan during the Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.

Shaun Marsh (11) and Usman Khawaja (3) were at the crease

Australia reached 250-4 runs in 39.3 overs in their match against Pakistan during the cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 at Taunton on Wednesday.

Shaun Marsh (11) and Usman Khawaja (3) were at the crease.

David Warner (107) scored first century since Boxing Day 2017 Ashes test, Aaron finch scored 82, Glen Maxwell 20 while teve Smith was out for 10.

Earlier, Aaron Finch scored 82 runs before he fell off the bowling off Muhammad Amir. Finch was earlier given a life when Finch was dropped on 26 in the first slip off the bowling of Wahab Riaz in the 13th over of the match.

