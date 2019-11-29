Aus score 70-1 at tea break

ADELAIDE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia scored 60-1 as early tea break was taken due to rain interruption on Day-1 of the day-night Pink Ball second test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

David Warner batted on 45 (69) while Marun Labuschagne had scored 18 (57).

Joe Burns got out for 4 (9) off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi 10-1. Muhammad Abbas 29 runs off 9 overs and Muhammad Musa 31 runs off 5 overs remained wicketless.

Scattered showers have been forecast for afternoon and evening at the Adelaide Oval which may interrupt the match.