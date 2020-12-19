UrduPoint.com
Aus Vs India: Horror Show At Oval As India Dismissed For Lowest Test Score In Its History

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 50 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 11:24 AM

Aus Vs India: Horror show at Oval as India dismissed for lowest test score in its history

The Indian team could made only 36 scores in the second innings of the first test against Australia at Oval.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) India’s opening session of the third day of the day-night first test against Australia was a horror show after they were dismissed for 36 by the Australian bowlers at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The tourists started on 9-1 and made only 27 runs more before Mohammad Shami fell injured to end their second innings.

Australia requires only 90 scores to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

It is for the first in 88-year Indian cricket history.

Josh Hazlewood took 5 wickets against 8 scores and Pat Cummins took 4 for 21, leading the Indian team to historic failure.

This is a heavy blow to India’s hopes of repeating their maiden test series win two years ago in Australia.

