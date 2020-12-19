Aus Vs India: Horror show at Oval as India dismissed for lowest test score in its history

(@fidahassanain)

The Indian team could made only 36 scores in the second innings of the first test against Australia at Oval.

ADELAIDE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2020) India’s opening session of the third day of the day-night first test against Australia was a horror show after they were dismissed for 36 by the Australian bowlers at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The tourists started on 9-1 and made only 27 runs more before Mohammad Shami fell injured to end their second innings.

Australia requires only 90 scores to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

It is for the first in 88-year Indian cricket history.

Josh Hazlewood took 5 wickets against 8 scores and Pat Cummins took 4 for 21, leading the Indian team to historic failure.

This is a heavy blow to India’s hopes of repeating their maiden test series win two years ago in Australia.