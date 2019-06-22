UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Green Maintains Lead At Women's PGA Championship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Aussie Green maintains lead at Women's PGA Championship

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Hannah Green has both momentum and luck on her side as she extended her lead at the Women's PGA Championship to three shots on Friday.

The 22-year-old Aussie maintained her momentum from a superb opening round in which she needed just 23 putts. On Friday she made 27 putts en route to a three-under 69 and a seven-under 137 total.

Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is second after shooting two-under 70 at the Hazeltine National golf course in Chaska, Minnesota.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, who shot 70, and defending champion Park Sung-hyun, who shot 71, are tied for third at 141.

Nelly Korda is at 142 with Angel Yin while Lizette Salas, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu, Kang Ji-min, Caroline Hedwall, Nuria Iturrioz, Kim Hyo-joo, Pernilla Lindberg and Lexi Thompson are at 143.

Green also holed a shot for the second straight day, this time after putting her second shot on the par-four 12th in the water.

After a penalty drop, her ball ended up tucked down in the rough. But she gouged it out with a wedge, and it rolled straight in for a par save.

"When it went in, I just laughed," she said of the lucky break. "I guess with the hole-out on seven yesterday and the hole-out today, it's really going my way." Green's best previous finish at a major was a tie for 16th at last year's ANA Inspiration.

Green started her round with a bogey on the first hole -- the lone blemish on her scorecard -- but birdied Nos. 2, 6, 8 and 14.

American Michelle Wie returned to competition for the first time in two months and stumbled to the finish for the second straight day with a shocking 10-over 82.

Wie, who is coming off wrist surgery, had one of the worst performances of her career finishing in 147th place with a 22-over 166 score.

"Not great," Wie said when asked how her hand felt. "In an ideal world, I'd wake up and be fine and play next week. Going to go back and figure out what's next."

Related Topics

World Thailand Water Fine Thompson Lead Women From Best Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

8 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

8 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.