Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Hannah Green became the first Australian to win a major championship in 13 years on Sunday, holding off a pack of marquee players to deliver wire-to-wire victory at the Women's PGA Championship.

The 22-year-old Green, who had never won on the LPGA Tour before, had and up and down par save on the final hole for an even-par 72 and a one-stroke victory over defending champion Park Sung-hyun.

"To win a major as my first event I am so over the moon," said Green.

Green, of Perth, capped her win with a nervy four-foot putt on 18 for her third birdie of the round to reach a nine-under 279 total at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

"I was really nervous playing the last five holes," said Green. "I am just happy I made a clutch putt because that is what I was struggling with in the middle of the round.

It really is surreal." Green had to overcome a mid-round wobble with three bogeys in a four hole stretch. But then she got back on track with a long birdie putt on 16 to become the first player to win the event wire-to-wire since Taiwan's Tseng Yani in 2011.

Green said she tried to not to let the magnitude of the moment distract her from her goal.

"I didn't feel too nervous at start, but coming towards the back nine and missing putts on eight and nine, that really hurt. I wasn't in the right head space for that," Green said.

"Then making the putt on 16 obviously relieves everything. I heard Sung-hyun birdied the last so I knew I needed to make par. I really didn't want to play that hole again. I am just really happy I made it."