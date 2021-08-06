UrduPoint.com

Aussie Olympians Isolated After Boozy 'bubble' Breach

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:31 PM

Aussie Olympians isolated after boozy 'bubble' breach

Five Australian men's hockey players were reprimanded Friday for breaking the Tokyo Olympics' 'bubble' by sneaking out of the Athletes' Village to buy beer, in the team's latest alcohol-fuelled misadventure

Tokyo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Five Australian men's hockey players were reprimanded Friday for breaking the Tokyo Olympics' 'bubble' by sneaking out of the Athletes' Village to buy beer, in the team's latest alcohol-fuelled misadventure.

The early-morning escapade came after the players lost their gold-medal match to Belgium on Thursday night in a penalty shootout, Australia's Olympic chef de mission Ian Chesterman said.

"The players' actions were a clear breach of the Covid-19 protocols in place at these Tokyo Olympic Games. I'm deeply disappointed," Chesterman told reporters.

He said two groups of players left the village in the early hours of Friday to buy beer from a convenience store, although the second foray did not return with any fresh alcohol supplies.

Chesterman said the players had all tested negative for coronavirus and were being isolated in their rooms until they left for Australia on Saturday.

He said no further punishment was planned.

The Australian men's football and sevens rugby teams have also been slated over their boozy antics on a flight back to Sydney last week.

At least one player vomited in a toilet, rendering it unusable for the rest of the 10-hour flight, and there were reports some Olympians raided the plane's alcohol cabinet after being refused further drinks.

The rugby players and rowing team also damaged Olympic accommodation in Tokyo while partying after their competitions were complete.

Some New Zealand Olympians have also been accused of loutish behaviour on a flight from Tokyo to Christchurch, including breaching Covid-19 restrictions by throwing used facemasks at cabin crew.

