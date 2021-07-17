UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Opals Edge US Olympic Women's Basketball Champs

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:11 AM

Aussie Opals edge US Olympic women's basketball champs

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Ezi Magbegor scored 17 points to lead the Australia Opals over the reigning champion US Olympic women's basketball team 70-67 on Friday in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

Rebecca Allen added 11 points and Stephanie Talbot contributed 10 for the Aussies, who played without their best player Liz Cambage. The 29-year-old center took herself off the Aussie roster Thursday after an incident in a scrimmage against Nigeria.

Cambage said she had to withdraw from the Olympics, also citing concern for her mental health if she were to go into a bubble at the Games.

The US women, seeking a seventh consecutive Olympic title at Tokyo, shot only 37.

3% (25-of-67) from the floor and just 2-of-18 from 3-point range in suffering a second straight exhibition defeat after falling to the Women's NBA All-Stars 93-85 on Wednesday.

"We're getting better," US coach Dawn Staley said. "Not in the win column, but some of the things that we did out there were remarkably better than Wednesday. We just got to clean up some things."Breanna Stewart led the Americans with 17 points and 12 rebounds while A'ja Wilson added 12 points for the hosts.

Four-time US Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi did not play for the second-straight game due to a hip muscle strain.

Related Topics

Australia Tokyo Las Vegas Lead Nigeria Women Gold Olympics From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

9 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

8 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

8 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

8 hours ago

Pak-Russian gas pipeline project to strengthen eco ..

9 hours ago

Biden to Hold Second Cabinet Meeting of His Admini ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.