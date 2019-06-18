UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Rules Says Sorry To Fans For Stadium 'behaviour' Surveillance

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:31 PM

Aussie rules says sorry to fans for stadium 'behaviour' surveillance

The Australian Football League apologised to fans Tuesday amid angry complaints about overzealous "behavioural awareness officers" patrolling the crowds and rebuking boisterous fans

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Australian Football League apologised to fans Tuesday amid angry complaints about overzealous "behavioural awareness officers" patrolling the crowds and rebuking boisterous fans.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said he was sorry fans felt security guards -- some with the Orwellian-sounding titles printed on their vests -- had "impinged" on their fun.

Last weekend saw a spate of complaints about the "behavioural awareness officers" at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, prompting some uncharitable comparisons to notorious secret police services past and present.

AFL Fans Association president Gerry Eeman said: "some fans are telling us that they feel they can't express themselves at games in the same way they did in the past".

One Carlton fan went as far as taping up his mouth in protest.

Aussie rules has long struggled with crowd behaviour, with boos and racist insults hurled at some of the sport's leading indigenous stars.

The AFL's McLachlan said he wanted to "get the balance right" between making events family friendly and allowing spirited support for teams.

"I apologise if the people who go along to the football to have a day out feel that they haven't been able to do that," he said.

"We want our fans to come to the footy and be themselves. Equally we want the men, women and children at our games to feel safe.

"No one at the AFL is trying to stop our crowds being passionate," McLachlan added, acknowledging that some fans thought the tactic was over the top.

Hawthorn Football Club president Jeff Kennett deepened the controversy by suggesting that some of the "behavioural awareness officers" were "new arrivals" to Australia.

The former conservative politician defended his comments and said he would not back down in the face of "some sort of bloody political correctness."

Related Topics

Football Protest Police Australia Melbourne Same Women Family Top

Recent Stories

Russia Expects Oman Gulf Incident Not to Escalate ..

6 minutes ago

Read all about it: Xi visit on Pyongyang front pag ..

6 minutes ago

Average spending by foreign tourists to S. Korea t ..

6 minutes ago

Dollar drops by 50 paisa in open market

21 minutes ago

Syria Not Striving for Military Confrontation With ..

7 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan asks opposition to refrai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.