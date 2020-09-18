Aussie Rules star wins landmark concussion payout

A former Australian Rules star has won a landmark concussion payout from his insurance company over brain injuries suffered during his 11-year career, which could set a precedent for future claims

Sydney (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :A former Australian Rules star has won a landmark concussion payout from his insurance company over brain injuries suffered during his 11-year career, which could set a precedent for future claims.

MLC Life said in a statement Friday that Shaun Smith met their criteria to be classified as "totally and permanently disabled (TPD)" and was therefore eligible for Aus$1.4 million (US$1 million) in support.

"In reaching our decision, we considered the opinions of Mr Smith's doctors about the impact of his medical condition and ability to return to work in the future," it said.

"We were satisfied that Mr Smith met the relevant definition of TPD in the insurance policy." Smith, 51, was knocked out multiple times during his Australian Football League career with Melbourne clubs between 1987 and 1998 and told broadcaster ABC: "I'm just happy that it's finally been recognised." "I just hope that the AFL listen, because it's people's health at risk," he added.

Concerns have been rising in recent years about the potential health effects of repeated head knocks in contact sports.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that late Australian Rules legend Graham "Polly" Farmer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after his brain was studied posthumously.

CTE has been found in the brains of American football, soccer and rugby league players but Farmer was the first from Australia's most popular sport.

The AFL, which had no immediate comment on Smith's case, has previously been criticised as playing down the danger faced by its players.

But it has since improved its practices with guidelines now stating that any player suspected of having a concussion in a game must be medically assessed as soon as possible and not allowed to continue playing.

Veteran player agent Peter Jess, who drove Smith's case, said he hoped the outcome would encourage others to come forward.

"I suspect it will be a benchmark in terms of the acknowledgement inside the sporting community that concussion is a disease that creates long-term damage, and has the impact of creating a total and permanent disability," he told ABC.

"It's a not a transitory disease, it is permanent."