UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Scheme Lets Cricketers Bat On After Having Kids

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Aussie scheme lets cricketers bat on after having kids

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :cricket Australia unveiled a "game-changing" parental leave scheme Thursday designed to let players in its history-making women's team remain in the game while raising a family.

The policy includes 12 months' paid parental leave for players who give birth and a guaranteed contract extension for the following season so they know they can return to the sport.

Cricket Australia said it had been working on the policy with players and the Australian Cricketers Association for three years.

"(It is) a world-leading parental leave policy providing all professional players peace of mind when starting a family," it said.

While primarily aimed at female players, the policy also includes provisions that will be available to men, including three weeks' paid parental leave.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy said it would make a huge difference for women players, allowing them to care for a child and still participate in the game.

"The policy is a game-changer for players planning for the future while providing job security," she said.

Under the scheme, women who fall pregnant can transfer to a non-playing role until they give birth and they can return at any time after having a child, subject to medical clearance.

In addition to the paid leave and contract certainty, they will also receive travel support if they are the child's Primary carer.

Australia's female cricketers received a huge pay boost in 2017 and the national women's team is currently on a high, posting a record-breaking 18th consecutive one-day international win this week against Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sri Lanka Job Women 2017 Family All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

8 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

8 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.