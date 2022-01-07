UrduPoint.com

Aussie Smith Leads At Kapalua, Top-ranked Rahm One Back

Muhammad Rameez Published January 07, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Aussie Smith leads at Kapalua, top-ranked Rahm one back

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Cameron Smith rolled in two long eagle putts on the way to an eight-under par 65 and a one-shot lead over world number one Jon Rahm and two others in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on Thursday.

Australia's Smith shook off a slow start to set the pace on the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii, but he had little breathing room in the elite event for last season's winners.

Spain's Rahm had seven birdies without a bogey in his 66 and was joined at seven-under by FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and fellow American Daniel Berger.

"I started off pretty terribly, to be honest," said Smith, who bogeyed the par-three second hole.

He bounced back with a birdie at the third, then drained a 44-foot eagle putt at the fifth and birdied the ninth to make the turn three-under.

Smith caught fire coming in picking up five strokes in four holes with birdies at 13, 14 and 16 sandwiched around an eagle at 15, where he rolled in a 37-foot putt.

"I just needed those two eagles to get a really low one happening," Smith said. "Obviously two really long putts and (I was) probably quite fortunate that they went in, but they went in." Rahm, whose 2021 season included a maiden major victory at the US Open and PGA Player of the Year honors, birdied the par-five fifth, then picked up strokes at the sixth and seventh -- where he made a 24-foot putt.

He gave himself a two-footer for birdie at 13, then picked up strokes at 14 and 16 before two-putting for birdie from 91 feet at the par-five 18th.

"It's always good to come out and start the year off the right way," said Rahm, who like many in the first US PGA Tour event of 2022 has taken some time off in recent weeks.

"I mean, you can always expect a little bit of rust. But, again, I took time off, but I wasn't on the couch, right, doing nothing. I was still working out. I was still practicing as if I was still in the season. I took maybe three weeks off of golf, which were very needed. But even though I was home, I was practicing." Cantlay surged into his share of second, picking up six shots in the space of five holes from the 13th through the 17th.

That included four birdies and his 36-foot eagle at the 15th. But he was unable to take advantage of the par-five finishing hole.

"I think that stretch of the golf course in general is the most scorable part," Cantlay said. "Then I hit a lot of quality shots and it had been a little time coming, it felt, because I made so many pars on the first 12 holes or so." South Africa's Erik van Rooyen, South Korean Im Sung-jae and American Kevin Na were two adrift on 67.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, who can overtake Rahm for the number one ranking with a victory this week, was among five players on 68, a group that also included four-time major champion Brooks Koepka, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch and Garrick Higgo.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele were in a big group on 69.

The other major winner of 2021, PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, fired a two-under 71 in his first appearance in the event in 21 years.

"It's a beautiful place and every hole has such scenery, and so forth, but it is a hard golf course to walk," the 51-year-old said. "I'm hurting.

Related Topics

Fire World Brooks Matsuyama Van Lead Eagle Japan South Africa North Korea Gold Olympics Event From Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2022

10 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th January 2022

1 hour ago
 CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

9 hours ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

9 hours ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

9 hours ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.