Aussie softballer arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics

SYDNEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Australia's women's softball team became the first international athletes to arrive in Japan for the Olympics on Tuesday.

The Aussie Spirit squad landed at Narita Airport of Tokyo and were ushered off for corona-virus testing, although they had all been vaccinated in Australia.

Softball Australia boss David Pryles confirmed the group would undergo stringent testing and checks throughout the Games.

"Movements in Japan are restricted to the one level of the team hotel, where they will complete gym work, meetings, meals and, of course, relaxing amongst themselves," Pryles said.

The restrictions mean no family members are allowed to be with the players and only 10 staff members are traveling with the squad.

Even stricter protocols are likely to be enforced when they get to the Olympic Village with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) yet to finalize rules for its bio-security bubble.

The squad of 23 will prepare for the competition by playing a series of games against Japanese softball clubs as well as two games against the Japan national team.

Of those 23 players, 15 will be selected for the final team who will move into the Olympic Village on July 17.

Softball is such a high-profile sport in Japan that the Aussie Spirit will officially open the Olympic competition when they take on the host nation on July 21, two days before the opening ceremony.

After being omitted from the Olympic program for the last eight years, softball will make its return to the Tokyo Games, where the Aussies will hope to bring home their fifth consecutive Olympic medal. Australia competed and won medals at every edition of Olympic softball. The sport made its debut in Atlanta in 1996 and the Aussie Spirit won bronze.