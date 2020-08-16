UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Spared Quarantine After Record-breaking Channel Swim

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Aussie spared quarantine after record-breaking Channel swim

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :An Australian marathon swimmer on Sunday became the second woman to break the men's record for number of Channel crossings -- and avoided new UK quarantine rules on French arrivals on her return.

Chloe McCardel, from Sydney, completed her 35th swim across the world's busiest shipping lane after emerging on the northern French shoreline in the early hours of Sunday.

The 35-year-old said she had been given the all-clear by UK coastguards that she would not have to self-isolate on her return to England later in the day.

Britain imposed a 14-day quarantine rule on all travellers from France and several other countries from early Saturday, following a surge in coronavirus cases on the continent.

McCardel, whose previous feats include the world's longest unassisted ocean swim in 2014, finished her latest 21-mile Channel crossing in 10 hours and 40 minutes.

It was her fourth swim across the waterway in the past 16 days.

Briton Kevin Murphy holds the men's record of 34 cross-Channel swims, while the overall record remains the 43 crossings completed by Alison Streeter, dubbed the "Queen of the English Channel".

"I'm so happy to have finished my 35th crossing," McCardel said.

"I feel so elated to have finished that swim and to surpass the men's world record.

"It was a harder swim that I imagined... There are definite aches and pains, so it was a tough day in the office but super happy to finally hit 35."

Related Topics

World France Sydney Marathon United Kingdom Women Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

3 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

3 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.