UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Spinner Lyon Targeting 500 Test Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Aussie spinner Lyon targeting 500 Test wickets

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has lofty plans to join a select few greats to snare 500 Test wickets, with India the next team in his sights.

Lyon, who turned 33 on Friday, currently has 390 scalps, behind only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) on the Australian pecking order.

Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the all-time record with 800.

Despite Mitchell Swepson knocking on the door -- and in Australia's 17-man Test squad to face India -- Lyon remains his side's main spin option and he has no plans to relinquish it.

"I still feel I'm getting better and still feel like I've got a lot of cricket to offer Cricket Australia," he said in a Q&A with news Corp. readers late Thursday. "Definitely 500 (wickets) and beyond is on my radar.

" He said he felt he was only improving the older he got.

"I think it's a craft we can't afford to rush," he said. "It's a craft you learn and you keep learning and you get better with age." Lyon will reach the 100-Test milestone against India in Brisbane should he, as expected, play the preceding Tests in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, starting on December 17.

The Adelaide Test will be his first since January due to Covid-19, a vacuum that has only driven his desire to keep going.

"Without being able to play the game that you love so much and not being able to play that regularly, that's driven my passion to get out there and that hunger to perform well again," he said.

"The most I've missed is that pressure that comes along with playing Test cricket. Missing that adrenaline."

Related Topics

India Cricket Australia Adelaide Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Lyon Mitchell McGrath January December Love

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

10 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

8 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

8 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

9 hours ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.