UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussie Star McKeown Drops 200m Medley To Focus On Backstroke

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Aussie star McKeown drops 200m medley to focus on backstroke

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Australian swim sensation Kaylee McKeown has dropped the 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics to focus on the backstroke and potential world records, team officials said Thursday.

The 20-year-old, who smashed American Regan Smith's 100m backstroke record last month, boasts the fastest medley time this year and was a hot gold medal favourite.

But after months of deliberation, and with finals being held in the morning, McKeown and her coach Chris Mooney concluded it would be too much for her.

"We feel the conflict from the heat of the medley with the final of the 100 back the next day could be a challenge for her so we've made that decision," said Australian head coach Rohan Taylor.

"You've got a rookie coming into the Olympics, it's a new experience for her and it is a big call.

They've gone through it for months thinking about it." Her shock withdrawal opens the door to Americans Madisyn Cox and Alex Walsh, who were shaping as her major medal threats.

Instead McKeown will focus on the 100m and 200m backstroke, two events where world records could fall, and the 4x100m mixed relay.

She threw down the Olympic gauntlet to Smith by shattering her 100m mark at the Australian trials last month, touching in 57.45sec.

McKeown has also clocked the year's fastest 200m backstroke time, but in a major upset Smith failed to qualify despite being the world record holder.

Instead, Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon will be tasked with trying to stop McKeown, who has swum significantly faster than both this year.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Gold Olympics From Coach

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 July 2021

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

12 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

16 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.