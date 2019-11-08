Aussie striker Kerr eager for European challenge

Sydney, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :In-demand Australian striker Sam Kerr Friday said she was eager to challenge herself in Europe and hinted that England could be her next destination.

The Matildas captain has been a mainstay at Perth Glory since 2014, while also playing for Chicago Red stars in the United States, but she has opted out of another home season.

Kerr has been heavily linked with a number of clubs, with domestic reports in Australia saying she had narrowed it down to English league leaders Chelsea and French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais.

Speaking ahead of Australia playing Chile in Sydney at the weekend, Kerr told reporters she was hopeful of revealing her new club within the week.

"It's nearly there. There's still a little bit to go through, but it's an exciting time for me," she said.

"It's going to be a new challenge and experience, but I think it'll only better me as a footballer." The Sydney Morning Herald said both Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais had lobbed big offers, with contracts worth more than US$600,000 a year -- not including potential bonuses.

Kerr indicated that she may be headed to London after listing the FA Cup as a challenge.

"It's just a different world to America or Australia," she said of playing in Europe.

"There's the FA Cup, there's the Continental Cup, the Champions League. So you're playing 50 games a year with your club, which is unusual for us Australians." Kerr, who has twice been shortlisted for FIFA Player of the Year and is one of the sport's biggest Names, made her debut for Perth Glory at 15 and spent four years at the club before moving to Sydney FC.

She returned in 2014 for a second stint.

Known for her pace, agility and heading ability, as well as her trademark backflip goal celebrations, she has also played in the United States since 2013, first at Western New York Flash, then Sky Blue FC in New Jersey and now Chicago.