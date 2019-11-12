Aussie Sutton accused of being a 'doper' by ex-Team Sky doctor

UrduPoint.com
Tue 12th November 2019

Former Team Sky head coach Shane Sutton has been called "a doper" and a "serial liar" by the lawyer of the team's one-time doctor Richard Freeman at a medical tribunal in Manchester

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Team Sky head coach Shane Sutton has been called "a doper" and a "serial liar" by the lawyer of the team's one-time doctor Richard Freeman at a medical tribunal in Manchester.

Sutton, who resigned as British Cycling's technical director in 2016 after enjoying success with their track team, has been named as the person Freeman ordered testosterone for in 2011.

"Our case about Mr Sutton is that he's a habitual and serial liar," said Freeman's lawyer Mary O'Rourke.

"He's a doper, with a doping history." Sutton, who was accused of discriminatory language while he was at British Cycling but cleared of all but one of the nine accusations, denies he "bullied" Freeman into ordering 30 Testogel sachets to treat his erectile dysfunction.

He is due to give evidence later on Tuesday.

Freeman, who was British Cycling and Team Sky's doctor from 2009 till he resigned in 2017, is facing a charge of medical misconduct from the General Medical Council.

They allege he ordered the Testogel sachets for the National Cycling Centre in May 2011 knowing or believing it was intended for an athlete to enhance performance and then lying to cover up the order.

The GMC's case is that the testosterone was used for "micro-dosing" as a way of improving an athlete's performance.

Their lawyer Simon Jackson has said that 62-year-old Sutton is being used as a scapegoat by Freeman.

