Gwangju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia's Matt Wilson equalled the 200 metres breaststroke world record Thursday to underline his world title credentials.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist went out fast in Gwangju and finished strong to win his semi-final in two minutes, 6.67 seconds -- tying the mark of Japan's rival Ippei Watanabe, who also qualified for Friday's final.