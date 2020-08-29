UrduPoint.com
Aussie Women To Host New Zealand For Six Games

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Aussie women to host New Zealand for six games

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's women cricketers will take to the field for the first time since winning the Twenty20 World Cup in a six-game series against New Zealand starting next month, officials said Saturday.

The three one-dayers and three T20s will all be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane -- the country's first internationals since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sport in March.

The entire New Zealand squad, and all Australian players from New South Wales and Victoria states, will need to enter a 14-day quarantine before the series begins.

"We can't wait to get the season started and what better way to celebrate the return of our world champions," cricket Australia's interim chief Nick Hockley said.

"We're as confident as ever that we will be able to deliver a schedule of matches that excites and entertains fans across the country and around the world."The Meg Lanning-led Australia have not played since sweeping to a fifth World Cup title against India in front of 86,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March, just before Covid-19 halted sport.

They will pad-up for T20s against their trans-Tasman neighbours on September 26, 27 and 30 ahead of three one-dayers starting on October 3.

