UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussies De Minaur, Tomic Advance To Atlanta Quarter-finals

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Aussies De Minaur, Tomic advance to Atlanta quarter-finals

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Australians Alex de Minaur and Bernard Tomic captured straight-set victories Thursday to advance into a quarter-final meeting at the ATP Atlanta Open.

Third-seeded de Minaur dispatched American Bradley Klahn 6-4, 6-4, after only 67 minutes, dropping only two points on his first serve without facing a break point in the match.

The world number 34 booked a first-ever ATP matchup Friday against 106th-rated compatriot Tomic, who eliminated Aussie Matthew Ebden 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Tomic seeks his fifth ATP title after wins last year at Chengdu, 2014 and 2015 in Colombia Open and 2013 in Sydney.

De Minaur seeks a second title after hoisting his first in January at Sydney after losing there in the 2018 final.

The winner of the Aussie showdown will face either Britain's Daniel Evans or American Reilly Opelka in the semi-finals.

Later second-round matches Thursday send US second seed Taylor Fritz against countryman Kevin King and French eighth seed Ugo Humbert against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Related Topics

World Sydney Chengdu Atlanta Serbia Colombia January 2015 2018

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences on death of Tunisian ..

9 hours ago

Nine young ladies from Sharjah to climb Africa’s ..

9 hours ago

NEOM project&#039;s phase 2 strategy to be announc ..

9 hours ago

UAE offers 124 tonnes of food aid to Dhala Governo ..

10 hours ago

Climate records fall as Europe roasts in heatwave

10 hours ago

Germany ready to take part in Hormuz naval mission ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.