Open Menu

Aussies Face 'double Standards' Blast Over Afghanistan World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 06, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Aussies face 'double standards' blast over Afghanistan World Cup clash

Australia star Steve Smith said the decision to let the team play Afghanistan in a crunch World Cup match was "above my pay-grade" as Cricket Australia faced accusations of "double-standards"

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Australia star Steve Smith said the decision to let the team play Afghanistan in a crunch World Cup match was "above my pay-grade" as Cricket Australia faced accusations of "double-standards".

Earlier this year, CA scrapped a three-match one-day international series against Afghanistan on the grounds the Taliban, who regained power in 2021, had placed fresh limits on education and work opportunities for Afghan women and girls, including female cricketers.

In the run-up to Tuesday's high-stakes match in Mumbai, Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq took to social media to suggest there was an element of hypocrisy in CA abandoning the one-day games but going ahead with a World Cup match where it had something to lose.

"Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #human rights or 2 points," Naveen wrote on Instagram.

Former Australia captain Smith, however, told a pre-match press conference at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday: "We obviously played against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup at home recently and we're playing tomorrow (Tuesday) so it's not a question for me, it's far above my pay grade."

Cricket Australia had earlier responded to Naveen's post, with a spokesperson telling news Corp Australia: "CA made the decision not to proceed with the three match ODI series against Afghanistan in March following the announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's rights including education and employment opportunities and the access to parks and gymnasiums.

"There is a distinction between playing bilateral series against Afghanistan which falls under CA control as compared to playing in a World Cup tournament which is an ICC (International Cricket Council) event and subject to their regulations."

Tuesday's World Cup match has plenty of significance for both sides, with emerging nation Afghanistan still in contention for a semi-final place after winning four of their seven pool matches so far during the tournament.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said he had no interest in looking back ahead of such an important fixture.

"I think right now we have a game tomorrow in the World Cup. If we focus on that, instead of these things (CA's position on Afghanistan), it will be better," Shahidi told reporters at the Wankhede later Monday.

Meanwhile, five-time champions Australia still need to win one of their final two group games, against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Related Topics

Taliban Cricket Mumbai Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Education Social Media March Women National University Post Event Instagram Employment

Recent Stories

Governance issues must be solved for achieving des ..

Governance issues must be solved for achieving desired results: minister

48 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

50 seconds ago
 Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija S ..

Court seeks FIA's record in case against Khadija Shah

51 seconds ago
 Gold rates decrease

Gold rates decrease

53 seconds ago
 Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West ..

Ahed Tamimi: Palestinian activist detained in West Bank crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investm ..

Agricultural Experts, economists seek more investment to boost cotton yield

57 seconds ago
Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

Pakistan Tenpin Bowling C’ship from Tuesday

40 seconds ago
 LUH boasts being first to train foreign doctors in ..

LUH boasts being first to train foreign doctors in anal surgery

41 seconds ago
 China vows relentless efforts for two-state soluti ..

China vows relentless efforts for two-state solution of Palestine issue

43 seconds ago
 Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel s ..

Hamas says Gaza death toll tops 10,000 as Israel steps up war

45 seconds ago
 Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

Four booked over violation of Marriage Act

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue work closely with France on m ..

Pakistan to continue work closely with France on matters of bilateral interest: ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports