UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussies Lead At Hong Kong Open Despite Bushfire Worries

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:18 PM

Aussies lead at Hong Kong Open despite bushfire worries

Former champion Wade Ormsby and Aussie newcomer Travis Smyth took the top spots at the Hong Kong Open in early play Friday, battling to stay focused as devastating bushfires rage in their homeland

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Former champion Wade Ormsby and Aussie newcomer Travis Smyth took the top spots at the Hong Kong Open in early play Friday, battling to stay focused as devastating bushfires rage in their homeland.

The fires have already scorched around eight million hectares (20 million acres) -- an area the size of Ireland -- and last month burnt a massive stretch of land near Ormsby's home in the Adelaide hills.

"We're checking our phones, checking for updates," he said, describing the view from his plane window on the way to Hong Kong as "just like a red dust storm".

Travis Smyth, playing in the $1 million tournament for the first time, and who carded 68 to end three points off Ormsby, also has reason for distraction.

His sister's boyfriend is a member of the special forces and was called up last week to help battle the blazes.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to him yet, I'm sure he's busy down there," said Smyth, who tied for 15 at the Australian PGA Championship in December.

Along with 2014 champion Scott Hend, the youngster is one of two Australian golfers at the tournament who will donate money to bushfire relief for every birdie they shoot, with the competition hosts announcing plans to match Hend's contribution.

"We're wishing him the very best and hope he makes a great many birdies and eagles over the week to help raise funds for this very worthy cause," said Hong Kong Golf Club captain William Doo.

The fires ravaging Australia have mobilised a host of athletes from the sports-mad country and around the world to pitch in and raise money for relief efforts.

Cricket star Shane Warne's auctioned his "baggy green" cap to raise money for victims, while tennis bad-boy Nick Kyrgios has pledged Aus$200 for each ace he serves in the Australian summer of tennis.

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $500,000 on Thursday, and tennis legend Serena Williams is auctioning off a dress she wore on the court at this week's WTA Auckland Classic.

Related Topics

Tennis Storm World Australia Hamilton Adelaide Hong Kong Auckland Ireland Money December From Best Top Million Court Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization Chief Says Ukra ..

14 minutes ago

Moon's Chief Security Adviser Says Trump Handed Hi ..

10 minutes ago

Former president and ex-rebel chief Djotodia retur ..

10 minutes ago

Hunarmand Pakistan Programme to be a milestone in ..

10 minutes ago

Tayyaba Torture Case: Top court sets aside extende ..

34 minutes ago

Pakistan one of the safest places in world: Chris ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.