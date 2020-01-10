Aussies lead at Hong Kong Open despite bushfire worries

Former champion Wade Ormsby and Aussie newcomer Travis Smyth took the top spots at the Hong Kong Open in early play Friday, battling to stay focused as devastating bushfires rage in their homeland

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Former champion Wade Ormsby and Aussie newcomer Travis Smyth took the top spots at the Hong Kong Open in early play Friday, battling to stay focused as devastating bushfires rage in their homeland.

The fires have already scorched around eight million hectares (20 million acres) -- an area the size of Ireland -- and last month burnt a massive stretch of land near Ormsby's home in the Adelaide hills.

"We're checking our phones, checking for updates," he said, describing the view from his plane window on the way to Hong Kong as "just like a red dust storm".

Travis Smyth, playing in the $1 million tournament for the first time, and who carded 68 to end three points off Ormsby, also has reason for distraction.

His sister's boyfriend is a member of the special forces and was called up last week to help battle the blazes.

"I haven't had a chance to speak to him yet, I'm sure he's busy down there," said Smyth, who tied for 15 at the Australian PGA Championship in December.

Along with 2014 champion Scott Hend, the youngster is one of two Australian golfers at the tournament who will donate money to bushfire relief for every birdie they shoot, with the competition hosts announcing plans to match Hend's contribution.

"We're wishing him the very best and hope he makes a great many birdies and eagles over the week to help raise funds for this very worthy cause," said Hong Kong Golf Club captain William Doo.

The fires ravaging Australia have mobilised a host of athletes from the sports-mad country and around the world to pitch in and raise money for relief efforts.

Cricket star Shane Warne's auctioned his "baggy green" cap to raise money for victims, while tennis bad-boy Nick Kyrgios has pledged Aus$200 for each ace he serves in the Australian summer of tennis.

Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $500,000 on Thursday, and tennis legend Serena Williams is auctioning off a dress she wore on the court at this week's WTA Auckland Classic.