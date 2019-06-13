UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aussies Look For Brazil Bounce After France, Germany Roll On

Muhammad Rameez 16 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Aussies look for Brazil bounce after France, Germany roll on

Valenciennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia will try to keep their Women's World Cup hopes alive when they face Brazil on Thursday after big-hitters France and Germany ground their way towards the last 16 with narrow wins.

The Matildas fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Italy in their opening Group C match and dare not lose against Brazil in Montpellier (kick-off 1600 GMT) with criticism of coach Ante Milicic ringing in their ears.

Milicic, who has been in charge for six months, was slammed back home for his gung-ho tactics that allowed Italy to attack behind a high defensive line.

In the aftermath he and forward Caitlin Foord said they would not change their style, which could prove risky against a Brazil side that impressed in a 3-0 hammering of Jamaica with Cristiane scoring a hat-trick.

Brazil are level on three points with Italy, who play Jamaica on Friday, and a defeat for the pre-tournament dark horses Australia would put them at risk of being knocked out or having to face the winner of either Group A or B if they squeeze through as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

That could mean a clash with either France or Germany, who both took control of their groups with hard-fought wins over Norway and Spain respectively on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Attack World Australia France Norway Germany Montpellier Spain Italy Brazil Jamaica Turkish Lira Women Best Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

43 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

43 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

43 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

48 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

58 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.