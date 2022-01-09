UrduPoint.com

Austraia V England 4th Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 09, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Austraia v England 4th Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the fifth and final day of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia first innings 416-8 declared (U.

Khawaja 137, S. Smith 67; S. Broad 5-101) England first innings 294 (J. Bairstow 113, B. Stokes 66; S. Boland 4-36) Australia second innings 265-6 declared (U. Khawaja 101 not out, C. Green 74; Leach 4-84) England second innings (30-0 overnight) Z.

Crawley lbw b Green 77 H. Hameed c Carey b Boland 9 D. Malan b Lyon 4 J. Root c Carey b Boland 24 B. Stokes c Smith b Lyon 60 J. Bairstow c Labuschagne b Boland 41 J. Buttler lbw b Cummins 11 M.

Wood lbw b Cummins 0 J. Leach c Warner b Smith 26 S. Broad not out 8 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb7, nb3) 10 Total (for 9 wkts, 102 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Hameed), 2-74 (Malan), 3-96 (Crawley), 4-156 (Root), 5-193 (Stokes), 6-21 (Buttler), 7-218 (Wood), 8-237 (Bairstow), 9-270 (Leach) Bowling: Starc 18-2-68-0, Cummings 22-5-80-2 (3nb), Boland 24-11-30-3, Green 10-1-38-1, Lyon 22-10-28-2, Labuschagne 2-0-9-0, Smith 4-1-10-1 result: Match drawn Series: Australia lead 3-0 Man of the match: Usman Khawaja (AUS) Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS).

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sydney Lyon Man Lead Anderson Paul Reiffel Rod Tucker Sunday TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

6 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

13 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

14 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

14 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.