Austraia v England 4th Test scoreboard

Sydney, Jan 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after the fifth and final day of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Sydney cricket Ground on Sunday: Australia first innings 416-8 declared (U.

Khawaja 137, S. Smith 67; S. Broad 5-101) England first innings 294 (J. Bairstow 113, B. Stokes 66; S. Boland 4-36) Australia second innings 265-6 declared (U. Khawaja 101 not out, C. Green 74; Leach 4-84) England second innings (30-0 overnight) Z.

Crawley lbw b Green 77 H. Hameed c Carey b Boland 9 D. Malan b Lyon 4 J. Root c Carey b Boland 24 B. Stokes c Smith b Lyon 60 J. Bairstow c Labuschagne b Boland 41 J. Buttler lbw b Cummins 11 M.

Wood lbw b Cummins 0 J. Leach c Warner b Smith 26 S. Broad not out 8 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (lb7, nb3) 10 Total (for 9 wkts, 102 overs) 270 Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Hameed), 2-74 (Malan), 3-96 (Crawley), 4-156 (Root), 5-193 (Stokes), 6-21 (Buttler), 7-218 (Wood), 8-237 (Bairstow), 9-270 (Leach) Bowling: Starc 18-2-68-0, Cummings 22-5-80-2 (3nb), Boland 24-11-30-3, Green 10-1-38-1, Lyon 22-10-28-2, Labuschagne 2-0-9-0, Smith 4-1-10-1 result: Match drawn Series: Australia lead 3-0 Man of the match: Usman Khawaja (AUS) Toss: Australia Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)tv umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)Match referee: Steve Bernard (AUS).