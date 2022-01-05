UrduPoint.com

Australia 30-0 At Lunch In Rain-hit 4th Ashes Test

Muhammad Rameez Published January 05, 2022

Australia 30-0 at lunch in rain-hit 4th Ashes Test

Sydney, Jan 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia made a solid start in a soggy opening to the fourth Ashes Test against England at the Sydney cricket Ground on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and a delayed start due to morning showers, Australia reached lunch at 30 without loss.

David Warner had cracked three fours in his 15 with Marcus Harris on 11.

It was a frustrating opening session with two rain breaks and the threat of more throughout the day as Australia chase their fourth win of the series.

The Ashes are already gone for Joe Root's England after going down by an innings and 14 runs inside three days in the third Test at Melbourne to give Australia an unassailable 3-0 lead with two Tests to play.

It followed heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, where batting collapses, poor fielding and questionable selections cost the tourists dearly.

Only 12.3 overs were possible in the morning session with Jimmy Anderson, playing in his 169th Test, getting some swing and seam movement on the grassy SCG pitch.

Stuart Broad, returning to the England side after being left out of the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, did not unduly threaten in his five overs.

The Sydney Test was also a milestone for Root, leading England for a record 60th Test and passing Alastair Cook's tally of 59.

"I want us to keep working really hard at all facets of the game," Root said at the toss of England's challenge in the remaining two 'dead' Tests.

"It's important that we keep believing and understand that things do change in time. We've got to be strong and resilient and take those chances." England's last Test win in Australia was at the SCG in January 2011.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said he had no hesitation opting to bat after winning the toss.

"It's a bit tempting with the clouds but the SCG has always been a bat-first wicket and I don't see it being different here," he said.

