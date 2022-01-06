Australia agrees to delay Djokovic deportation: lawyer

Australia will not immediately deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, a government lawyer told a court hearing Thursday, as the star remained in immigration detention

Facing a legal challenge from the Serb, state lawyer Christopher Tran said Australia did not plan to deport him before a final court hearing scheduled for Monday.