UrduPoint.com

Australia Agrees To Delay Djokovic Deportation: Lawyer

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Australia agrees to delay Djokovic deportation: lawyer

Australia will not immediately deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, a government lawyer told a court hearing Thursday, as the star remained in immigration detention

Melbourne, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Australia will not immediately deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic, a government lawyer told a court hearing Thursday, as the star remained in immigration detention.

Facing a legal challenge from the Serb, state lawyer Christopher Tran said Australia did not plan to deport him before a final court hearing scheduled for Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Tennis World Australia From Government Court

Recent Stories

Excise police arrest accused with 18 kg hashish

Excise police arrest accused with 18 kg hashish

7 minutes ago
 Australia sets COVID-19 booster dose record, Djoko ..

Australia sets COVID-19 booster dose record, Djokovic "not singled out", says PM ..

7 minutes ago
 Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

7 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Ministry of Communication, NHA fo ..

PM congratulates Ministry of Communication, NHA for saving public money

24 minutes ago
 Rain forecast for city Bahawalpur

Rain forecast for city Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron s ..

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.