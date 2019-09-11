UrduPoint.com
Australia Aim To Finish Ashes Mission With Series Win Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Australia aim to finish Ashes mission with series win against England

London, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Australia head to the Oval hungry to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001 as the peerless Steve Smith seeks to inflict further pain on the hosts.

Tim Paine's men finally saw off stubborn England at Old Trafford on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-Test series with just one match to go, meaning they will retain the urn.

To stand any chance of levelling the series, the World Cup winners will have to find a way to solve the riddle of the immovable Smith, who has scored 671 runs in just five innings at an astonishing average of more than 134.

The former captain, top of the international rankings, has carried his team's batting with three centuries and two fifties, including a double-century in the win in Manchester, with Marnus Labuschagne the only other batsman who has shown any consistency.

Smith, who returned to Test action in England after completing a 12-month ball-tampering ban, has made his mountain of runs despite missing three innings after he was felled by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Given a full series, the freakish Smith might well been even closer to Don Bradman's mark of 974 runs for the most runs ever made in a Test series, set in 1930.

