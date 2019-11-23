UrduPoint.com
Australia All Out For 580 In 1st Test Against Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:17 PM

Australia were all out for 580 in their first innings after tea on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane on Saturday

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Australia were all out for 580 in their first innings after tea on day three of the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne made 185 and David Warner 154, with the Australians taking a lead of 340 into the second innings.

After resuming day three at 312 for one, the Australians continued to pile on the runs on a flat Gabba wicket, with Labuschagne making his maiden Test century.

