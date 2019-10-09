UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Announce T20 Squad To Face Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:47 PM

Australia announce T20 squad to face Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Australia on Tuesday named David Warner and Steve Smith in their squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as selectors firm up plans for next year's T20 World Cup on home soil

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia on Tuesday named David Warner and Steve Smith in their squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as selectors firm up plans for next year's T20 World Cup on home soil.

Australia will host Sri Lanka in three T20Is starting on October 27 in Adelaide before facing World No 1 Pakistan in three matches next month.

"It is almost a year to the day until Australia hosts the men's T20 World Cup and we have selected this squad with that in mind," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"The squad we have selected is quite role-specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions.

"We're delighted to welcome Smith and Warner back � Steve is a world-class batsman in all formats while Warner is Australia's highest ever T20I runs-scorer," cricket.

com.au reported .

Smith will play his first T20 international since 2016 and is set to continue the fine form he has shown after his return from a one-year ban due to the ball-tampering scandal.

The 30-year-old amassed 774 runs in the recently concluded Ashes series against England as Australia retained the urn.

On the other hand, Warner scored 647 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales as Australia reached the semi-finals.

The selectors have dropped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while Ashton Turner has been picked ahead of fellow spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Scandal Australia Sri Lanka Fine Adelaide Lyon David Mitchell Wales Andrew Tye Adam Zampa October 2016 All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Ugandan President on Independenc ..

5 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Faces Rebellion in Cabin ..

14 minutes ago

US Airstrikes on Afghan Alleged Drug Facilities Ca ..

14 minutes ago

Xi calls on China, Solomon Islands to enhance syne ..

38 seconds ago

Xi says China sincerely hopes to help Pakistan dev ..

14 minutes ago

England calm before storm as typhoon threatens Wor ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.