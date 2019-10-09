Australia announce T20 squad to face Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Australia on Tuesday named David Warner and Steve Smith in their squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as selectors firm up plans for next year's T20 World Cup on home soil

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :

Australia will host Sri Lanka in three T20Is starting on October 27 in Adelaide before facing World No 1 Pakistan in three matches next month.

"It is almost a year to the day until Australia hosts the men's T20 World Cup and we have selected this squad with that in mind," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"The squad we have selected is quite role-specific and we believe it gives us the flexibility to thrive in all match conditions.

"We're delighted to welcome Smith and Warner back � Steve is a world-class batsman in all formats while Warner is Australia's highest ever T20I runs-scorer," cricket.

com.au reported .

Smith will play his first T20 international since 2016 and is set to continue the fine form he has shown after his return from a one-year ban due to the ball-tampering scandal.

The 30-year-old amassed 774 runs in the recently concluded Ashes series against England as Australia retained the urn.

On the other hand, Warner scored 647 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales as Australia reached the semi-finals.

The selectors have dropped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis while Ashton Turner has been picked ahead of fellow spinner Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc & wk), Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, David Warner, Adam Zampa.