Open Menu

Australia Announces Squad For T20 Series Against Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:57 AM

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

Pakistan team will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their tour of Australia

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) Australia on Monday announced its squad for the T20 series against Pakistan.

Pakistan team will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their tour of Australia, with the T20 matches scheduled for November 14, 16, and 18.

Australia’s T20 squad includes Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson.

Cricket Australia stated that if any players from the T20 squad are selected for the Test squad, they will join the other players accordingly.

According to cricket Australia, some members of the Test squad are not included in the T20 team, as they will miss the T20 series to prepare for the Test series against India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 Australia David Spencer Adam Zampa November From

Recent Stories

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports