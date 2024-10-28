Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) Australia on Monday announced its squad for the T20 series against Pakistan.

Pakistan team will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their tour of Australia, with the T20 matches scheduled for November 14, 16, and 18.

Australia’s T20 squad includes Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson.

Cricket Australia stated that if any players from the T20 squad are selected for the Test squad, they will join the other players accordingly.

According to cricket Australia, some members of the Test squad are not included in the T20 team, as they will miss the T20 series to prepare for the Test series against India.