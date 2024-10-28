Australia Announces Squad For T20 Series Against Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 28, 2024 | 11:57 AM
Pakistan team will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their tour of Australia
SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2024) Australia on Monday announced its squad for the T20 series against Pakistan.
Pakistan team will play three ODIs and three T20 internationals during their tour of Australia, with the T20 matches scheduled for November 14, 16, and 18.
Australia’s T20 squad includes Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, and Spencer Johnson.
Cricket Australia stated that if any players from the T20 squad are selected for the Test squad, they will join the other players accordingly.
According to cricket Australia, some members of the Test squad are not included in the T20 team, as they will miss the T20 series to prepare for the Test series against India.
Recent Stories
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns36 minutes ago
-
Pak Army team secures first place in senior poomsae2 days ago
-
Pakistan secure commanding win as spinners dismantle England batting lineup2 days ago
-
Pakistan secure commanding win as spinners dismantle England batting lineup2 days ago
-
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England2 days ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 starting on Saturday3 days ago
-
Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull3 days ago
-
New Zealand eye history after Santner's 7-53 in India Test3 days ago
-
Pakistan Army wins National Men's Softball C'ship title3 days ago
-
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud hits century3 days ago
-
Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century3 days ago
-
Two cops selected for Lahore Qalandars cricket team3 days ago