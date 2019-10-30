UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Apppoint McDonald As Langer's Assistant

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:41 PM

Australia apppoint McDonald as Langer's assistant

Victoria supremo Andrew McDonald was Wednesday appointed assistant coach to Justin Langer with the Australian men's cricket team

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Victoria supremo Andrew McDonald was Wednesday appointed assistant coach to Justin Langer with the Australian men's cricket team.

The position has been vacant since David Saker, who nurtured the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, stood down in February.

Since then Langer has called on former teammates such as Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh to act as mentors around his squad.

Langer said McDonald, 38, would compliment the current coaching panel.

"I have no doubt his all-round knowledge and man management skills will be a positive addition to our team," he said.

"The coaching success Andrew has enjoyed around the world in a relatively short period of time is testament to his skill, dedication and knowledge of the game." McDonald guided Victoria and the Melbourne Renegades to all three Australian domestic titles last season.

He has also worked closely with a number of current Australian players, including Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris and James Pattinson, and coached in Britain and India.

McDonald made four Test appearances for Australia in a playing career that spanned 15 years.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Australia Victoria Melbourne Man David Mitchell February All Coach

Recent Stories

Head of world's largest sovereign wealth fund step ..

3 minutes ago

Fourth meeting of CRMC held at MoFA

3 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

19 minutes ago

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

40 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Set New Commission ..

4 minutes ago

Western Sanctions Adversely Affect Syrian Oil Sect ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.