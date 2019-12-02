Australia bags full points in series against Pakistan

Australia have moved to a total of 176 points and are in second position in the ICC World Test Championship table after grabbing a full 120 points against Pakistan with a 2-0 series win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Australia have moved to a total of 176 points and are in second position in the ICC World Test Championship table after grabbing a full 120 points against Pakistan with a 2-0 series win.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw, said an ICC press release issued here.

The two comprehensive wins in Brisbane and Adelaide though have fortified their position in the nine-team championship.

Pakistan could not get any points in their opening series, but would get a chance to change that in home conditions against Sri Lanka when they play a two-Test series from December 11 in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series.

The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

India are strongly placed at the top of the table with 360 points from three series � against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, who are all yet to get any points. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.