UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Bags Full Points In Series Against Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:31 PM

Australia bags full points in series against Pakistan

Australia have moved to a total of 176 points and are in second position in the ICC World Test Championship table after grabbing a full 120 points against Pakistan with a 2-0 series win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Australia have moved to a total of 176 points and are in second position in the ICC World Test Championship table after grabbing a full 120 points against Pakistan with a 2-0 series win.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw, said an ICC press release issued here.

The two comprehensive wins in Brisbane and Adelaide though have fortified their position in the nine-team championship.

Pakistan could not get any points in their opening series, but would get a chance to change that in home conditions against Sri Lanka when they play a two-Test series from December 11 in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series.

The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

India are strongly placed at the top of the table with 360 points from three series � against the West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh, who are all yet to get any points. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan UK World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Adelaide Brisbane Rawalpindi South Africa New Zealand June December All From Top

Recent Stories

Warm welcome for passengers at Sharjah Airport on ..

36 minutes ago

Qaim Ali Shah granted interim bail in corruption i ..

5 minutes ago

Justin Bieber bears angry expression on outing wit ..

5 minutes ago

Singers, musicians should promote folk music: Arif ..

5 minutes ago

Actor Imran Ashraf sings title song of Mere Paas ..

5 minutes ago

France honours 13 killed in army helicopter crash ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.