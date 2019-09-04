UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Bat Against England In Fourth Ashes Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:02 PM

Australia bat against England in fourth Ashes Test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat against England in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat against England in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

England had already confirmed their team, with fast bowler Craig Overton replacing Chris Woakes in the only change to the side that achieved a remarkable one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley to level the five-match series at 1-1.

But they altered their batting order after being dismissed for just 67 in their first innings at Headingley, with opener Jason Roy and number four Joe Denly changing places.

Related Topics

Australia Craig Overton Tim Paine Old Trafford National University

Recent Stories

Both Black Boxes of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found ..

40 seconds ago

PTDC facilitates 9,000 tourists to visit China, In ..

42 seconds ago

Pakistan has exposed fascist,racist face of India ..

2 minutes ago

Religious Ministry mulls regulating travel to Iran ..

44 seconds ago

Turkey to Be Ready to Use Russia's S-400 Air Defen ..

46 seconds ago

Seven new hybrid rice verities approved for commer ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.