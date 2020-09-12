UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Beat England By 19 Runs In 1st ODI

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Australia beat England by 19 runs in 1st ODI

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia beat England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

World champions England, set 295 for victory, finished on 275-9 as Australia defeated their arch-rivals for just the third time in 14 ODIs.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood reduced the hosts to 22-2 on his way to 3-26 before leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-55) struck twice in two overs to leave England in dire straits at 57-4.

But Sam Billings, one of just two players in England's XI who didn't appear in last year's World Cup final win, hit 118 -- a maiden ODI hundred -- after his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with opener Jonny Bairstow (84) gave the hosts hope of an unlikely victory.

Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.

They were in trouble at 123-5 before a sixth-wicket stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend.

The three-match day/night series continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Brief scores Australia 294-9, 50 overs (G Maxwell 77, M Marsh 73; M Wood 3-54, J Archer 3-57) England 275-9, 50 overs (S Billings 118, J Bairstow 84; A Zampa 4-55, J Hazlewood 3-26) result: Australia won by 19 runsSeries: Australia lead three-match series 1-0

Related Topics

World Australia Lead Mitchell Billings Sam Billings Adam Zampa Old Trafford Sunday

Recent Stories

Declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel hi ..

1 hour ago

Well structured judicial process must for economic ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain holds phone call with US President ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish rela ..

2 hours ago

Trump Suggests Palestine, Iran Could Also Agree to ..

1 hour ago

Netanyahu Says Israel-Bahrain Agreement Opens New ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.