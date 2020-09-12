UrduPoint.com
Australia Beat England In 1st ODI

Sat 12th September 2020

Australia beat England in 1st ODI

Manchester, United Kingdom, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia beat England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

World champions England, set 295 for victory, collapsed to 57-4.

But Sam Billings, with an ODI best 118,and Jonny Bairstow (84) gave them hope of an unlikely win with a fifth-wicket partnership of 113.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took 3-26 and leg-spinner Adam Zampa 4-55.

The three-match day/night series continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

