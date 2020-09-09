Australia beat England to win 3rd T20

Southampton, United Kingdom, Sept 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Australia beat England by five wickets at Southampton on Tuesday to regain top spot in the global Twenty20 rankings from their arch-rivals as the tourists ended the series with a consolation win.

Australia set a modest 146 to win, were cruising to victory at 70-1.

But they suffered a collapse that saw them slump to 100-5, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking 3-21 including the key wickets of captain Aaron Finch (39) and star batsman Steve Smith (three).

But Mitchell Marsh (39 not out) and Ashton Agar (16 not out) saw them home with three balls to spare.

England, however, won a three-match series 2-1.