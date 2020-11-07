Australia Beat New Zealand 24-22 In Tri Nations
Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:44 PM
Brisbane (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Australia pulled off an unlikely 24-22 win over the New Zealand in an eventful Tri Nations Test in Brisbane on Saturday.
The Wallabies bounced back after suffering a record 43-5 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney last week.