Australia Beat New Zealand 24-22 In Tri Nations

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:44 PM

Australia beat New Zealand 24-22 in Tri Nations

Australia pulled off an unlikely 24-22 win over the New Zealand in an eventful Tri Nations Test in Brisbane on Saturday

The Wallabies bounced back after suffering a record 43-5 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney last week.

The Wallabies bounced back after suffering a record 43-5 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney last week.

