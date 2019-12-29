UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Beat New Zealand By 247 Runs In Second Test, Win Series

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 01:20 PM

Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs in second Test, win series

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Nathan Lyon took four wickets as Australia thrashed New Zealand by 247 runs to win the second Test at Melbourne and the series Sunday with a battling century from opener Tom Blundell proving futile.

The Blacks Cap, chasing a massive 488 to win, were dismissed for 240 in the evening session of the fourth day with Lyon taking 4-81 and Blundell last man out for 121.

It was the second heavy defeat for New Zealand, who lost by 296 runs in Perth and will be playing for pride only in the final Test at Sydney beginning later this week.

Related Topics

Century Australia Perth Melbourne Sydney Lyon Man Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

39 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

13 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

14 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.