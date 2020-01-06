UrduPoint.com
Australia Beat New Zealand To Sweep Test Series

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Australia beat New Zealand to sweep Test series

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Australia crushed New Zealand by 279 runs in Sydney on Monday to sweep their three-Test series.

Nathan Lyon took five for 50 to finish with 10 wickets for the match as the Black Caps were routed for 136.

Australia finished their home summer season with five massive Test victories over Pakistan and New Zealand.

