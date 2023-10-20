Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru  

, ,

Pakistan seemed to be in the game until the 39th over of the chase before Iftikhar Ahmed’s dismissal saw the team’s last five wickets fall for 36 runs as they were eventually bundled out for 305 in 45.3 overs.

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) David Warner’s imperious 163 and Adam Zampa’s four-fer orchestrated Australia’s 62-run win over Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This marks Australia’s second successive win in the tournament, and conversely Pakistan’s second defeat on the trot.

Abdullah crafted a 61-ball 64 studded with seven boundaries and two sixes while Imam contributed with 70 off 71 deliveries that included 10 fours. Both of them fell to Marcus Stoinis, whose incisions put Pakistan on the back foot.

Despite Pakistan captain Babar Azam falling early for 18, Pakistan’s middle-order recouped the momentum with decent starts. However, none of Mohammad Rizwan (46, 40b, 5x4s), Saud Shakeel (30, 31b, 5x4s) and Iftikhar Ahmed (26, 20b, 3x6s) could kick on and make a big score.

Zampa was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia, continuing his good form from the previous game where he registered 4-47 in the victory over Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

Earlier, Australia rode on extraordinary tons from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to post an imposing total of 367-9 in their 50 overs. Warner and Marsh demonstrated a great blend of class and belligerence in their towering 259-run partnership – the third-highest opening stand for Australia in ODIs.

Marsh blasted nine sixes and 10 fours in his 108-ball 121 whereas Warner smoked nine maximums and 14 fours in his 163 off 124 balls. Though Australia looked on track for a score in excess of 400 at one stage, Pakistan were able to drag them back courtesy of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s third ODI five-fer.

The defeat sees Pakistan demoted to fifth on the points table with a net run-rate of -0.456. They will now take on Afghanistan in Chennai for their fifth match of the tournament.

Scores in brief:

Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Australia 367-9, 50 overs (David Warner 163, Mitchell Marsh 121; Shaheen Shah Afridi 5-54, Haris Rauf 3-83)

Pakistan 305 all out, 45.3 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 70, Abdullah Shafique 64; Adam Zampa 4-53, Marcus Stoinis 2-40, Pat Cummins 2-62)

Player of the match – David Warner (Australia)