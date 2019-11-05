Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets in second T20

Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets to win the second Twenty20 international and go 1-0 up in the three-match series, with Steve Smith clubbing an unbeaten 80

Pakistan made 150 for six, with the home team reaching 151 for three with nine balls to spare.

The first game in Sydney was abandoned due to rain with the final clash in Perth on Friday.