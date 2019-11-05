UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets In Second T20

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:27 PM

Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets in second T20

Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets to win the second Twenty20 international and go 1-0 up in the three-match series, with Steve Smith clubbing an unbeaten 80

Canberra APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Australia beat Pakistan by seven wickets to win the second Twenty20 international and go 1-0 up in the three-match series, with Steve Smith clubbing an unbeaten 80.

Pakistan made 150 for six, with the home team reaching 151 for three with nine balls to spare.

The first game in Sydney was abandoned due to rain with the final clash in Perth on Friday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Perth Sydney

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

14 minutes ago

Overloading and overcharging not allowed: Secretar ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolishes infr ..

4 minutes ago

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the k ..

4 minutes ago

Sublime Smith steers Australia to comfortable win ..

4 minutes ago

Mandviwalla announces panel of presiding officers ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.