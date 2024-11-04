Open Menu

Australia Beat Pakistan In First ODI By Two Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:18 AM

Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets

Pakistan set 204-run target for Australia which they fought well to chase in the 34th Over at Melbourne ground

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) The match was played at the Melbourne cricket Ground, where Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first.

Batting first, the Pakistani team could only score 203 runs in 46.4 overs, with the batsmen struggling to perform once again, as none could deliver a significant contribution.

Pakistan's Innings

Pakistan's innings started with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, but neither batsman was able to provide a good start for the team.

Opening batsman Saim Ayub was bowled by Mitchell Starc for just 1 run, while Abdullah Shafique also fell to Starc for 12 runs.

Former captain Babar Azam showed some resistance but was dismissed by Adam Zampa for a score of 37, while Kamran Ghulam fell for 5 runs to Pat Cummins.

Salman Ali Agha was out for 12 runs to Sean Abbott, and captain Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne for 44 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was out for 24 runs, bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan's eighth wicket fell at 175 runs, with debutant Irfan Khan Niazi run out for 22 runs.

The ninth wicket fell at 183 runs, and the tenth at 203 runs, with Haris Rauf dismissed without scoring, while Naseem Shah returned to the pavilion after a remarkable innings of 40 runs.

PLAYING XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Irfan Khan Niazi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia: Pat Cummins, Matthew Short, Jack Fraser, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

