Australia Beat Sri Lanka By Nine Wickets In Second T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

Australia beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in second T20

Australia hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets to win the second Twenty20 cricket international in Brisbane on Wednesday and wrap up the series

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets to win the second Twenty20 cricket international in Brisbane on Wednesday and wrap up the series.

David Warner top-scored with 60 as the home team made 118 for oneoff with 42 balls left after Sri Lanka were dismissed for 117 after 19 overs.

