Australia Beat Sri Lanka By Nine Wickets In Second T20
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:00 PM
Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Australia hammered Sri Lanka by nine wickets to win the second Twenty20 cricket international in Brisbane on Wednesday and wrap up the series.
David Warner top-scored with 60 as the home team made 118 for oneoff with 42 balls left after Sri Lanka were dismissed for 117 after 19 overs.