Australia Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In 3rd T20

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:10 PM

Australia beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in 3rd T20

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Australia cruised past Sri Lanka to clean-sweep their three-match Twenty20 series Friday, with David Warner grinding out a third successive half-century in the seven wicket win.

The home team have been dominant throughout, winning by 134 runs in Adelaide and by nine wickets with seven overs to spare in Brisbane ahead of the clash in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka finally posted a competitive score of 142 for six, with Kusal Perera hitting 57, before Warner led Australia home with 14 balls to spare.

