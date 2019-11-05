Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

(@fidahassanain)

The final T20 will be played in Perth on Friday before the two sides face each other in two Tests.

CANBERRA: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Australia has won second Twenty20 International by seven wickets and went up by 1-0 in the three-match series.

Steve Smith by clubbing an ubeaten 80 scores led Australian team to win the match against Pakistan which made total 150 scores for six. Australia chased the target successfully by seven wickets.

Pakistan made 106 for five in 16 overs but Iftikhar Ahmad's 62 run knowk of 34 balls raised the target for the hosting team. Pakistan's captain Babar Azam made fifty runs during the match after Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

PAT cummins and Kane richardson took a single wicket each while Ashton picked up two wickets. Azam and Imad Wasim were sent back to the stands as a result of run-outs.

The Australian team got beneift of a little bit of dew and bowled good because it was like a good wicket.

"It looks like a good wicket," said Australian skipper Aaron Finch, naming an unchanged side.

"A little bit of dew and we would have bowled anyway," he further said. He pointed out that they were happy with the way everyone was performing and it wass the same XI. On other side, Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam said that it was a good batting wicket.

In the previous match, Australia was on course for victory in Sydney on Sunday before the weather ruined their hopes and the match ended without a result after it was called off due to rain.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa