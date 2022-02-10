UrduPoint.com

Australia Begin Post-Langer Era With Sri Lanka T20 Series

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Australia begin post-Langer era with Sri Lanka T20 series

Australia will look to move on from the polarising departure of coach Justin Langer when they line-up for their Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Australia will look to move on from the polarising departure of coach Justin Langer when they line-up for their Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Langer was always going to miss the five-match series, opting to rest after a long stint on the road, during which he led Australia to the T20 World Cup title and a 4-0 Ashes Test hammering of England.

But his shock exit last weekend after unsuccessful talks with cricket Australia over a contract extension has cast a dark shadow over the opening match in Sydney.

In his absence Andrew McDonald -- among the favourites to take over -- will act as interim head coach.

He takes control of a squad missing two key players from the side that beat New Zealand in November's World Cup final, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rested to prepare for Australia's upcoming Test tour of Pakistan.

Warner's absence has opened the door for the Big Bash League's top run-scorer Ben McDermott, who will open alongside Aaron Finch.

Skipper Finch also confirmed Thursday that Josh Inglis would make his debut at number three.

"Ben McDermott has been in unbelievable nick so to get him at the top of the order was really crucial for us," said Finch, who like Warner is 35 with Australia keen to look at potential successors.

"And Josh Inglis has been someone who has been shuffled around the order a little bit.

"(His selection) is a sign of how well he's played over the last couple of years."They are the only two changes from the XI that won the World Cup.

Test skipper Pat Cummins, who denied on Wednesday being part of a player revolt to remove Langer, spearheads the bowling attack alongside Ashes hero Mitchell Starc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack T20 World Australia Sri Lanka Road Sydney David Mitchell November From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportu ..

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

48 seconds ago
 Russian Envoy to UN in Geneva Ready for Dialogue W ..

Russian Envoy to UN in Geneva Ready for Dialogue With New US Counterpart

49 seconds ago
 Abbasi pays tribute to martyrs of Pak Army

Abbasi pays tribute to martyrs of Pak Army

51 seconds ago
 Pak exporters urged to explore UK untapp markets

Pak exporters urged to explore UK untapp markets

5 minutes ago
 0.2 fatal cases found in 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines a ..

0.2 fatal cases found in 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines administered in Italy

5 minutes ago
 JI Women leaders grieved over Bushra's demise

JI Women leaders grieved over Bushra's demise

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>